Lady Lake commissioner dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

Lady Lake Commissioner Paul Hannan has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The 87-year-old commissioner, who was first elected in 2004, was a resident of the Historic Side of The Villages. He represented Ward 4.

Mayor Jim Rietz at Monday night’s Lady Lake Commission paid tribute to Hannan with a Mayoral Citation for Dedication and Commitment to this Community.

“Whereas, Paul was a great community leader and his absence will cause a deep void and sadness in Lady Lake … Therefore, on behalf of the Town of Lady Lake, we would like to recognize and thank Paul F. Hannan for his almost twenty years of dedicated service to the Town of Lady Lake and the community,” the mayor said in his citation.

You can read the entire proclamation at this link: Mayoral Citation for Paul Hannan

Hannan was born in Danbury, Conn. on Dec. 9, 1935. He proudly held dual citizenship between the United States and Ireland. After completing an enlistment in the Army, he worked for 28 years for several aerospace and technology Fortune 500 companies. He also owned two corporations in the real estate and food industries. He had three children and two grandchildren..

Commissioner Hannan served on the Florida League of Cities Legislative Policy Committee and The Villages Architectural Review Committee. He previously sat on the Lake Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization Board and the Town of Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. He was an enthusiastic member Central Florida Corvair Club and a longtime, loyal Apple product user.

Services will be announced at a later date.