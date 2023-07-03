Margaret Mary Wolanin

Margaret Mary “Marge” Wolanin (McGing), 86 from the community of Oxford, FL; and longtime resident of Belvedere, The Villages, FL passed away on June 28th, 2023. A service of remembrance will be held on Monday, July 3rd, 2023, at 11:30AM, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E CR 462, Wildwood FL, 34785.

Marge was born in Whiting, Indiana on December 1, 1936, and was the youngest of four children to Michael and Margaret (Hart) McGing. Marge was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, in Hammond, Indiana. She enjoyed a successful career as a business owner, and retired from Northmont Public Schools, where she was the Librarian for 15 years at Northmoor Elementary School, in Englewood, OH.

Marge met her beloved husband of 64 years, J. Eugene Wolanin, and was married in 1956. Marge and Gene moved to The Villages in 2002. Marge enjoyed singing and acting in productions for Starlight Players, Way-Way-Way Off Broadway Players, was a member of the Red Hat Club, and enjoyed many friends in this community.

Marge’s greatest love was her family. Marge is preceded by her parents, husband, daughter (Debra Margaret) and brothers (Michael & Tom). Surviving are; son Gene Michael (Tammy) and grandson (Matthew) of Annapolis, MD; daughter Margo (Diana) of Oxford, FL; and son Sean (Lisa), grandchildren (Joseph, Zachary, Brian, and Jessica) of Olmsted Falls, OH; and brother Patrick of Largo, Fl.

Marge will be dearly missed by her family, and they ask in lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation in her name to: Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778 (Tax ID #59-2915060).

