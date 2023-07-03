Older white female sought in theft of items after leaving Walmart in golf cart

An older white female is being sought in the theft of items after leaving in a golf cart from a Walmart store in The Villages

The woman entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Sarasota Plaza at 12:15 p.m. June 24 where she selected various food items off of the shelf. The female then proceeded to the self-checkout and scanned all of the items, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She left the store without paying for the items. She has been described as a white female, wearing a dark grey sleeveless shirt, light grey shorts, and brown sandals. She had medium-length blonde hair and was approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, unknown color eyes, and approximately 160 pounds. She was seen leaving the store in a metallic blue-colored golf cart, without any obvious markings or license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 3936.