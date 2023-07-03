81.3 F
The Villages
Monday, July 3, 2023
Older white female sought in theft of items after leaving Walmart in golf cart

By Meta Minton

An older white female is being sought in the theft of items after leaving in a golf cart from a Walmart store in The Villages

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying this woman.
The woman left Walmart in this golf cart.

The woman entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Sarasota Plaza at 12:15 p.m. June 24 where she selected various food items off of the shelf. The female then proceeded to the self-checkout and scanned all of the items, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She left the store without paying for the items. She has been described as a white female, wearing a dark grey sleeveless shirt, light grey shorts, and brown sandals. She had medium-length blonde hair and was approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, unknown color eyes, and approximately 160 pounds. She was seen leaving the store in a metallic blue-colored golf cart, without any obvious markings or license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 3936.

