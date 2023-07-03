95.2 F
The Villages
Monday, July 3, 2023
Put a stop to these trolls

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I just read the article about new homeowners buying villas from The Villages’ realtor that was not in compliance. The realtor touted how maintenance free it was because of the stone!
Now, in come the two women trolls with their anonymous complaints and ruin the lives of the unsuspecting owners of these properties.
The CDD response is we are empathetic to your issue, but we can’t doing anything about it! Nonsense! Put a stop to these trolls, it’s not right!!

Cathy Jarosch
Village of St. James

 

