Sons of American Revolution to honor Charter School student who saved girl’s life

By Staff Report
Annabelle Miller

The Villages Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will be honoring Villages Charter School student Annabelle Miller for heroism during their regular meeting.

The SAR will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8 at Captiva Recreation Center.

Annabelle jumped into action while standing in line at the concession stand of a drive-in movie when another girl in line fell down and stopped breathing. While others in line looked at the girl, Annabelle rushed to administering CPR until the girl regained consciousness. The fact that the girl was bleeding from the fall did not deter Annabelle from her life-saving mission. SAR will award Annabelle the SAR Life Saving Medal and a certificate.

Besides the award ceremony, SAR will have a program presented by members of Project Appleseed. Shelly Jakob and husband Mario will speak about the first shots of the American Revolution that occurred at roughly 5:30 in the morning of April 19, 1775 when British and American soldiers exchanged fire in the Massachusetts towns of Lexington and Concord. This skirmish set into motion a long bloody war for independence that lasted eight years. Shelly and Mario will be joined by two other members of Project Appleseed in relating the history: Charlie Beck and Wendy Wood.   

Mario and Shelly Jakob are former beekeepers who owned D & J Apiary, Inc in Umatilla. They now live in Fruitland Park.

Visitors are welcome.

