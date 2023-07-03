Villager driving on suspended license arrested after running stop sign

A Villager driving on a suspended license was arrested after running stop sign.

Edwin Charles Kerswill, 59, of the Village of Alhambra, was driving a white Cadillac SUV with Tennessee license plates at 8 a.m. Monday when he ran a stop sign at the T intersection of County Road 44A and State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Zaxby’s restaurant on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

A computer check revealed the Ohio native’s Florida driver’s license was suspended in 2019 and canceled indefinitely in 2022.

Kerswill was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.