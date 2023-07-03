95.2 F
The Villages
Monday, July 3, 2023
Water Oaker’s troubled son arrested on fresh drug charges

By Staff Report
A Water Oaker’s troubled son has been arrested on fresh drug charges.

James Christopher Franckewitz, 44, was being held Monday at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges including drug possession and possession of drug equipment. He was being held without bond as the arrest is considered a violation of his probation.

Franckewitz, who was released from a Florida prison in December 2017, had been arrested in 2020 in an incident on the Historic Side of The Villages. He has also previously been convicted in Alachua County on charges of grand theft, trafficking in stolen property and providing false information to a pawn broker.

His mother, 71-year-old Arlene Franckewitz, is also in legal hot water in a separate case. She was arrested earlier this year after allegedly loading her reusable shopping bags with stolen merchandise at a Publix grocery store in The Villages. She later worsened her situation by skipping a court date.

