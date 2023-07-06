74-year-old accused of pulling gun on caregiver who refused to engage in sex

A 74-year-old man is accused of pulling a gun on a caregiver who refused to engage in sex.

Harold Potter Donle Jr. was arrested at about 4 a.m. Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple battery at his home at 225 Skyline Drive in Lady Lake.

The woman was cooking when she was approached by Donle who “was angry due to her refusing to engage in sexual activities,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He grabbed a skillet off the stove and threw it into the sink.

The woman ran to a bedroom, locked the door and used the weight of her body to lean up against the door to ensure that Donle was not able to force his way in. The woman’s two children were in the bedroom and were frightened when Donle began banging on the door.

The woman opened the door in an attempt to calm down Donle. The Connecticut native pointed a handgun at her head. A 911 call was placed for help.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Negotiating Team arrived on the scene, surrounded the residence and made contact with Donle. He had additional weapons and barricaded himself in the home.

“That bitch needs to leave,” he told them, before becoming “uncooperative” and disconnecting the call.

Donle eventually walked out of the home and and was taken into custody. He declined to say much, but admitted he had a gun in his hand during the confrontation.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $31,000 bond.