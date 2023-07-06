Disrespectful treatment by pool attendant at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my deep dissatisfaction and disappointment regarding an incident that took place at the Orange Blossoms Country Club on July 4, at approximately 5 p.m. The purpose of this letter is to bring attention to the disrespectful behavior exhibited by the pool attendant toward me and my seven-year-old granddaughter. It is disheartening to encounter such behavior from an individual in a customer-facing role, and I believe it is important to address this matter.

While enjoying a pleasant afternoon at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club pool, my granddaughter and I were met with an unfortunate and unacceptable incident involving the pool attendant on duty. His conduct towards us was highly disrespectful and completely unbecoming of someone in his position. Not only did he use inappropriate language, but he also displayed a lack of professionalism and consideration for our presence.

As a concerned resident and patron of the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club, I kindly request that The Villages and Orange Blossom Hills Country Club management take the following actions:

Conduct a thorough investigation: I urge the management to launch an immediate investigation into the incident, taking statements from myself, my granddaughter, and any witnesses present during the time of the incident. This will help establish the facts and ascertain the extent of his inappropriate behavior.

Provide appropriate training: It is evident that he lacks the necessary training and understanding of customer service standards. The management should organize mandatory customer service training for all staff members, including pool attendants, to ensure that incidents like this are prevented in the future.

Implement disciplinary measures: Based on the outcome of the investigation, appropriate disciplinary action should be taken against the attendant. This may include retraining, suspension, or even termination if deemed necessary. Such actions will send a clear message that disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated within the organization.

Reinforce customer service protocols: The Villages and Orange Blossom Country Club management should revisit and strengthen their existing customer service protocols. Emphasizing the importance of respectful and courteous treatment towards all patrons is crucial for fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Extend a formal apology: I expect a formal apology from the management of Orange Blossom Hills Country Club for the distress caused by this incident. An apology will not only acknowledge the gravity of the situation but also demonstrate a commitment to rectifying the issue and rebuilding trust with affected patrons.

It is my sincere hope that The Villages and Orange Blossom Hills Country Club take this matter seriously and act swiftly to address the misconduct of their employee. Instances of disrespect and unprofessional behavior tarnish the reputation of establishments and undermine the positive experiences of residents and visitors alike.

I believe that by taking the appropriate measures outlined above, Orange Blossom Hills Country Club can uphold its commitment to providing a pleasant and enjoyable experience for all its members. Thank you for considering my concerns, and I trust that this issue will be given the attention it deserves.

Deborah Olsen

Village of Bonita