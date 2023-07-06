77.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 7, 2023
type here...

Golf cart hit by car near 9th hole of Mangrove golf course

By Staff Report

A golf cart was hit by a car near the 9th hole of the Mangrove Executive Golf Course.

This golf cart was knocked over by a vehicle on Hendry Drive near the Mangrove Executive Golf Course.
This golf cart was knocked over by a vehicle on Hendry Drive near the Mangrove Executive Golf Course.

The golf cart at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday had departed from the 9th hole and was crossing Hendry Drive when the crash occurred, according to witnesses.

The 83-year-old man driving the Yamaha golf cart was a resident of the Village of Sunset Pointe, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

He had failed to yield to a black 2021 Hyundai Tucson utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Village of Dunedin woman.

The man was knocked from the golf cart, which overturned upon impact. He was taken by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Disrespectful treatment by pool attendant at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes disrespectful treatment by a pool attendant at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club.

Maintenance problem at Lopez golf course

A Village of Calumet Grove resident has a concern about maintenance at Lopez Championship Golf Course.

Stone landscaping can be a problem

A Hammock of Fenney resident offers her thoughts about stone landscaping. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Always amused at the Trump haters

A Village of Piedmont reader contends he is always amazed by the Trump haters. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages appears to be pushing non-compliant homes in The Daily Sun

A Village of Largo resident went through the Properties of The Villages supplement in the July 4 edition of The Villages Daily Sun and counted up the number of homes which are potentially non-compliant.

Photos