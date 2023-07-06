Golf cart hit by car near 9th hole of Mangrove golf course

A golf cart was hit by a car near the 9th hole of the Mangrove Executive Golf Course.

The golf cart at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday had departed from the 9th hole and was crossing Hendry Drive when the crash occurred, according to witnesses.

The 83-year-old man driving the Yamaha golf cart was a resident of the Village of Sunset Pointe, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

He had failed to yield to a black 2021 Hyundai Tucson utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Village of Dunedin woman.

The man was knocked from the golf cart, which overturned upon impact. He was taken by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.