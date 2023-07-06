PWAC set to reconsider steep price hike in pond treatment contract

Members of the Project Wide Advisory Committee will meet next week to reconsider a steep increase in a contract for the treatment of ponds south of County Road 466.

Last mont, PWAC members balked at the $247,783 increase sought in the existing contract with Solitude Lake Management LLC. The increase would raise the price of the work to $825,948. In a letter, Solitude explained that there have been challenges treating the ponds south of State Road 44 in The Villages. Those ponds are shallower and have bubblers. You can read Solitude’s letter at this link: Solitude Letter

Those comments have left many wondering if the rest of The Villages, including community development districts north of County Road 466, are subsidizing the Developer’s ponds. That point was raised by the chairman of the Community Development District 1 board and Community Development District 4 supervisors refused to approve the increase for Solitude.

PWAC members will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to take a second look at the Solitude price hike.