77.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 7, 2023
type here...

PWAC set to reconsider steep price hike in pond treatment contract

By Staff Report

Members of the Project Wide Advisory Committee will meet next week to reconsider a steep increase in a contract for the treatment of ponds south of County Road 466.

Last mont, PWAC members balked at the $247,783 increase sought in the existing contract with Solitude Lake Management LLC. The increase would raise the price of the work to $825,948. In a letter, Solitude explained that there have been challenges treating the ponds south of State Road 44 in The Villages. Those ponds are shallower and have bubblers. You can read Solitude’s letter at this link: Solitude Letter

Solitude Lake Management
Solitude Lake Management handles aquatic weed control at ponds in The Villages.

Those comments have left many wondering if the rest of The Villages, including community development districts north of County Road 466, are subsidizing the Developer’s ponds. That point was raised by the chairman of the Community Development District 1 board and Community Development District 4 supervisors refused to approve the increase for Solitude.

PWAC members will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to take a second look at the Solitude price hike.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Disrespectful treatment by pool attendant at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes disrespectful treatment by a pool attendant at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club.

Maintenance problem at Lopez golf course

A Village of Calumet Grove resident has a concern about maintenance at Lopez Championship Golf Course.

Stone landscaping can be a problem

A Hammock of Fenney resident offers her thoughts about stone landscaping. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Always amused at the Trump haters

A Village of Piedmont reader contends he is always amazed by the Trump haters. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages appears to be pushing non-compliant homes in The Daily Sun

A Village of Largo resident went through the Properties of The Villages supplement in the July 4 edition of The Villages Daily Sun and counted up the number of homes which are potentially non-compliant.

Photos