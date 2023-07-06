77.2 F
Friday, July 7, 2023
Recreation Department issues reminder about swimming pool rules

By Staff Report

The Village Recreation & Parks Department has issued a reminder about rules at the swimming pools.

All eligible residents and their guests with valid Guest ID Cards are asked to refrain from:

  • Having glass containers inside any pool area
  • Throwing or tossing any objects/toys on pool decks or in the pools
  • Playing music too loud – please use headphones or earbuds
  • Smoking within the pool area; designated smoking areas are outside the pool area

All residents and guests are required to comply with ID requirements and ages to use the swimming pools and supporting amenities and children should have proper approved floatation devices.

