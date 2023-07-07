90 F
The Villages
Friday, July 7, 2023
Abuse of handicapped parking in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Tonight my husband, who is handicapped and myself took our visitors down to Sumter Landing to catch the airport shuttle. Of the six cars that occupied the handicapped spaces, four of them had no handicapped license plate or sticker on the windshield. This included a Villages realtor! Needless to say, we had to park a considerable distance from the shuttle bus. Why are these spaces never checked or tickets issued? It happens all the time and those inconsiderate people might think twice if they were fined or reprimanded.

Iris McHatton
Village of Duval

 

