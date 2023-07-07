77.2 F
The Villages
Friday, July 7, 2023
By Staff Report
Cecile Marie Bouchard, born on June 6, 1947, peacefully passed away on June 27, 2023. She was the cherished daughter of Irene and Leo Long and devoted wife to Arthur Bouchard. Cecile leaves behind a lasting legacy and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Cecile was a beloved mother to her two sons, Scott and Gregory Bouchard. Her love extended to her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She found immense happiness in watching her family grow and creating precious memories with each generation.

Born into a loving family, Cecile was also survived by her four siblings. She is remembered fondly by her brothers Albert Long of Vermont, Leo Long of New Hampshire, Richard Long of Florida, and sister Rita Therriault of Florida. Their close bond brought them comfort and strength throughout the years.

Cecile had a passion for cooking and delighted in preparing delicious meals for her loved ones. Her culinary skills were renowned, and she shared her love through the art of cooking. Her kitchen was a place of warmth and laughter, where family and friends gathered to savor her delectable creations.

In addition to her culinary talents, Cecile possessed a natural gift for crafts. Her creativity and skill were evident in the beautiful works she crafted with her own hands. From intricate designs to heartfelt creations, she poured her heart into every piece. Cecile’s crafts served as a reflection of her love and brought joy to all who received them.

In 2003, Cecile made a significant move from New Hampshire to Florida, embracing a new chapter of her life. She embraced the sunny climate and embraced the vibrant community of The Villages, where she formed lasting friendships and became an integral part of the community.

A memorial service to celebrate Cecile’s life will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 10:00 AM at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, Summerfield, FL. Family, friends, and all those whose lives were touched by Cecile are invited to come together to honor her memory and share stories of her remarkable life.

Cecile Marie Bouchard will forever remain in our hearts as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her legacy of love, warmth, and creativity will continue to inspire us all. May she rest in eternal peace.

