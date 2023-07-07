76 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Live Square Entertainment for Saturday, July 8

By Staff Report

Think Big Band

Brownwood Paddock Square |  5:00 PM

Penta

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM 

FiddleRat

Sawgrass Grove  |  12:00 PM

Paisley Craze

Sawgrass Grove  |  5:00 PM

Letters to the Editor

Why is Trump still leading the GOP field?

A Village of Belvedere resident cannot understand whey Donald Trump continues to lead the GOP presidential field

Abuse of handicapped parking in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident describes the abuse of handicapped parking.

More outdoor bars mean more revenue and profit

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on the rise of outdoor bars in The Villages.

Disrespectful treatment by pool attendant at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes disrespectful treatment by a pool attendant at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club.

Maintenance problem at Lopez golf course

A Village of Calumet Grove resident has a concern about maintenance at Lopez Championship Golf Course.

