Friday, July 7, 2023
More outdoor bars mean more revenue and profit

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am thrilled to know that there are going to be more outdoor bars in The Villages community— Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. This will bolster Villages-News.com which reports many (I am sure not all) DUI’s every day. Yes, I am not a purist. I enjoy alcoholic beverages but, most at home and when I drink outside my home someone is behind my golf cart wheel or in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. I cannot understand how these venues can be endorsed by community leaders? The bottom line is revenue and profit.

Eli Shapiro
Village of Rio Ranchero

 

