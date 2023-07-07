More outdoor bars mean more revenue and profit

To the Editor:

I am thrilled to know that there are going to be more outdoor bars in The Villages community— Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. This will bolster Villages-News.com which reports many (I am sure not all) DUI’s every day. Yes, I am not a purist. I enjoy alcoholic beverages but, most at home and when I drink outside my home someone is behind my golf cart wheel or in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. I cannot understand how these venues can be endorsed by community leaders? The bottom line is revenue and profit.

Eli Shapiro

Village of Rio Ranchero