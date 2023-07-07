90 F
The Villages
Friday, July 7, 2023
Oxford man with suspended license arrested after running stop sign

By Staff Report
Zachary Michael Kemeny
An Oxford man with a suspended license was arrested after running a stop sign.

Zachary Michael Kemeny, 20, was driving a white Toyota Camry on Wednesday night when he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of County Road 222 and County Road 229, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, Kemeny admitted his license has been suspended and he is currently on probation. The deputy confirmed that Kemeny’s license had been suspended on May 9 for accumulating 12 traffic points within 12 months.

The Florida native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

