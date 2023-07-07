90 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 7, 2023
type here...

Rio Grande family pool will be closed for part of next week

By Staff Report

The Rio Grande Recreation Center Family Pool will be closed for maintenance Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Chula Vista Recreation at (352) 753-0002.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Abuse of handicapped parking in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident describes the abuse of handicapped parking.

More outdoor bars mean more revenue and profit

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on the rise of outdoor bars in The Villages.

Disrespectful treatment by pool attendant at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes disrespectful treatment by a pool attendant at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club.

Maintenance problem at Lopez golf course

A Village of Calumet Grove resident has a concern about maintenance at Lopez Championship Golf Course.

Stone landscaping can be a problem

A Hammock of Fenney resident offers her thoughts about stone landscaping. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos