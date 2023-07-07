86.1 F
Friday, July 7, 2023
Scissors-wielding Weirsdale woman arrested after allegedly threatening man friend

By Staff Report
Jesse Johnson
Jesse May Johnson

A Weirsdale woman wielding a pair of scissors was arrested after allegedly threatening her man friend.

Jesse May Johnson, 26, wanted her man friend to stay home from work and watch their child so she could “spend the day away from home,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The two argued, prompting her to retrieve the scissors from the kitchen counter. She raised them above her head and charged at her man friend while screaming. A struggle ensued and the man friend was able to strip the scissors out of her hands. He tossed them aside.

She called 911 and claimed she’d been attacked by her man friend.

She was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,500 bond.

