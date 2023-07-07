Villa near La Hacienda Recreation Center sells for $610,000

A villa near the La Hacienda Recreation Center has been sold for $610,000.

The sale of the home at 1265 Vista Lago Place in the Vista Lago Villas was finalized Wednesday.

The 2,088-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. One of the key selling features was the short walk to Spanish Springs Town Square.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a center island.

The home also has a Pelican whole house water filtration/softener system.

The house was listed by Bob Berube of Realty Executives In The Villages.