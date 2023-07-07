Villager jailed after battle with woman over homosexual content on television

A Villager was jailed after a battle with a woman over homosexual content she was watching on television.

James Edwin Barr, 62, was arrested on a charge of battery Thursday night at his home in the Village of Pennecamp.

The Decatur, Ill. native had his hands in the air when he walked out of his home upon the arrival at about 8 p.m. of Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. He appeared to be intoxicated. He said he had been in a verbal altercation with a woman while watching television. The nature of Barr’s relationship to the woman was redacted from the arrest report.

The woman told deputies Barr had been drinking and “got upset” over “a homosexual comment” on a show she was watching, according to the report.

“I’m not having that in my house,” he said.

The woman attempted to get up from her recliner, but the 280-pounder pushed her back into the chair and held her down. She suffered torn skin on her forearm.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.