Why is Trump still leading the GOP field?

To the Editor:

Trump has been found guilty in a defamation lawsuit. He has to pay $5 million, if not more. Trump has been indicted on multiply charges, including criminal charges. Yet, Trump holds a commanding lead among the Republican candidates for President. I find it amazing that Trump supporters don’t see anything wrong with Trump. And they would be quick to point out unsubstantiated charges against Hunter or Obama or the “Biden Crime Family.” Trump supporters don’t seem to have any faith in Democracy or its institutions, namely DOJ, FBI and the like. It is simply anti-government not to support the institutions of the government. Those are the backbone of Democracy. Regardless, here we are in 2023 looking at the future with Democracy on the line.

When Benjamin Franklin was asked after a session of the Constitutional Convention, “What kind of a government have you given us?” he replied, “A democracy, if you can keep it.”

Our republic is founded on the principle that it will continue only as long as the people keep democracy alive.

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere