Beverly Anne Benjamin, 84, of Summerfield, Florida passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2023, at her home in Stonecrest. She was the wife of the late Alfred R. Benjamin, Sr. They were married for 55 years until he passed away in 2018.

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Clara (Vadney) Barber.

Beverly was an avid golfer, enjoyed trivia, and playing board games. She especially loved her dog and companion Peanut. Beverly was very active of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church serving as Lector and working in the front office.

Beverly was the beloved mother of Susan A. Hanrahan and her husband Joseph of Coventry, RI and Alfred R. Benjamin, Jr. and his partner Steven J. Serpa of Elgin, TX. She was the cherished grandmother of grandsons, Joseph Hanrahan and Christopher Hanrahan.

She was preceded in death by her siblings Irving R. Barber, Philip H. Barber, and Claire J. Morkan.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 11528 SE US Hwy 310, Belleview, FL 34420 with a reception to follow at the church hall. Inurnment will take place at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Cranston, RI at a later date.

