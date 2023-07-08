84.4 F
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Country club swimming pools need some attention

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Seems like the older specialty pools are forgotten about, even though we have to pay an additional premium amount of money to use these facilities. For example the Cane Garden pool is not up to The Villages’ standards, broken fans (needed them lately), shower stalls have mold, only one usable umbrella, lounge chairs should be replaced, plus more. Similar issues at Mallory pool. If they want to keep these conditions, then remove additional fees. Note, the neighborhood pools and family pools are in much better shape. Just plain disappointing.

Charlie Rizzo
Village of Sunset Pointe

 

Photos