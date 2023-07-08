Floridians get a little payback after falling victim to robocall scheme

This week, my office and the Federal Trade Commission sent more than $540,000 to consumers who fell victim to an illegal robocall scheme, including nearly $50,000 going directly to Floridians.

This is the result of successful joint litigation by my office and the FTC against Life Management Services of Orange County, LLC, and related companies for tricking individuals into paying for interest-rate-reduction and debt-elimination programs that rarely, if ever, provided the results as promised.

The robocall campaign deceived consumers into paying upfront fees of $500 to $1500 for these services. Now, due to our litigation, the defendants are permanently banned from engaging in these deceptive practices. They are also required to pay money and surrender homestead property, luxury cars and more.

Hundreds of Floridians harmed by this deceptive robocall scheme will soon receive their restitution checks averaging $117.

Consumers who have questions about the refunds process should contact the administrator, JND Legal Administration, at 1(877) 381-0342, or visit the FTC website for more information.

My office works hard to protect Floridians and fight fraudsters who take advantage of unsuspecting individuals. But you can also help us combat these schemes.

Check out our Scams at a Glance: Robotexts and Robocalls resource to learn how to avoid falling victim to these types of scams.

You can report robocalls to the FTC by visiting ReportFraud.FTC.gov. Floridians can also report scams related to robocalls by filing a complaint with our office at MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.

By being on the lookout for deceptive calls and reporting fraudulent activity, you can help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.