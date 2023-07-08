Recent inspection reveals high-priority violations at country club

A recent inspection revealed high-priority violations at a country club in The Villages.

An inspector paid a visit June 12 to Cane Garden Country Club and found several high-priority violations.

The first involved food that was supposed to be sold or consumed within seven days, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The nine-day-old food included marsala sauce, beef sauce and mushroom sauce.

The second high-priority violation involved food that should have been stored at 41 degrees. The inspector found chicken wings at 60 degrees, raw shrimp at 59 degrees, raw chicken at 52 degrees and raw burgers at 45 degrees.

At the opposite end of the spectrum there were grilled onions and peppers that should have been at a minimum temperature of 135 degrees. The grilled onions were at 115 degrees and the grilled peppers were at 101 degrees.

The fourth high-priority violation involved an employee using bare, ungloved hands to move food from one plate to another on the cook line.

There were also several paperwork problems, including a repeat violation in which management was not able to provide proof of employee training. In addition, there was no proof that employees have been informed of their responsibility to report health and activities related to food-borne illnesses.