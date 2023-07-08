86.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Residents living on golf course frustrated with flooding as rainy season begins

By Meta Minton

Residents living on a golf course in The Villages are growing more frustrated with persistent flooding as the rainy season has begun in earnest.

The flooding has been occurring near Hole #4 at the Heron Executive Golf Course and has been impacting the nearby homeowners who have long coped with mosquitoes and stench from standing water. At one point, the Project Wide Advisory called for work to be expedited to address the problem at the frequently flooded golf course.

The Village of Sunset Pointe residents living near Hole #4 say they have heard plenty of promises and excuses, but have seen little action.

A pump was rolled out to the flooded area on Heron Executive Golf Course, but the pump was not activated.
As of Friday, two pumps had been moved to the location, but were not pumping out water, residents said.

Residents are concerned that the standing water will attract even more mosquitoes.

Photos