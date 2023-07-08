84.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Speeding Mexican driver admits he knew he shouldn’t be behind wheel

By Staff Report
Luis Angel Martinez Arellano
Luis Angel Martinez Arellano

A man from Mexico who was caught speeding admitted he knew he shouldn’t be behind the wheel.

Luis Angel Martinez Arellano, 25, of Orlando, was at the wheel of a blue Chevy Camaro at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was driving 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on County Road 476 in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, he handed the deputy his Mexican passport and admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Arellano said he knew he shouldn’t be driving, but said “he only drove due to work,” according to the arrest report.

He was arrested on a charge of no valid driver’s license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

