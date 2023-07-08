86.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Summerfield mother who left child in hot car back in trouble again

By Staff Report
Melissa Renee Duesler

A Summerfield mother who left her child in a hot car is back in trouble again.

Melissa Renee Duesler, 36, was being held without bond this weekend at the Marion County Jail for violating her probation on a charge of child neglect.

In 2022, she was cited for leaving her child unattended in a hot car at a Publix supermarket.

That same year, the three-year-old was sleeping in bed when Duesler overdosed and had to be taken to the Summerfield ER for emergency treatment. When paramedics who responded to the home found the child, cocaine was nearby and could have been reached by the child.

