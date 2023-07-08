84.4 F
Saturday, July 8, 2023
By Staff Report
Susan Riding (nee Crossette) of The Villages passed away Monday June 26th. Her Husband of 36 years, Ben (John) Riding, was by her side.

Born in New Jersey in 1949 and after spending time in Cuba, Hawaii and Michigan, she was raised back in her parents’ home state of Texas. A successful career in both marketing and IT with ‘the phone company’ led her to Florida, where she met Ben, and then took her to New Jersey for 15 years. After retiring she used her skills to form a rewarding web development business which she continued after moving back to Florida and The Villages. In The Villages she was active in many clubs and several golf groups and enjoyed the social aspect as much as the game. She was passionate about travel and loved camping for the freedom and access to the many State, National and Historic parks and was excited to be on the road again for the next ten years or so.

Susan is survived by Ben, her sister Diana, sisters- and brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and a huge extended family in Texas. Rather than a formal service, Susan will be attended by a small private family gathering.

