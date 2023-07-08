86.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 8, 2023
The Villages is becoming the laughingstock of the area

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Sitting outside The Villages watching the childish adventures of the “trolls” and the resulting quick to fine authorities is absolutely ridiculous. I am shocked at the way these things are handled. The entire process should be immediately revised. The elected officials should be the ones discovering and processing any violations. This secret reporting of violations is ludicrous. Now the stone landscaping is suddenly a problem after years and years of non compliance. How could it be these jobs could even happen without the approval from the architectural committee approval? Where are the Community Watch patrols? They don’t do these jobs in the dark. I have to say it makes for fun morning reading. The Villages are becoming the laughingstock of the area with these adolescent regulations.

Mike McGrothers
Del Webb Spruce Creek

 

