CDD 1 officials to decide whether residents need permission to paint driveways

Community Development District 1 officials are set to decide whether residents need permission to paint their driveways.

The CDD 1 Board of Supervisors is set to meet at 8 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center.

Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer in May ignited a discussion about the painting of driveways when she held up photo of a brightly colored driveway.

“This upsets me. It’s not the neighborhood I moved into. I feel like this belongs in a trailer park,” she said.

Biebesheimer said when she bought her home in The Villages in 1996, she believed the deed restrictions prevented residents from painting their driveways in “hot, energetic, neon” colors.

Since that meeting in May, District staff delved into the records and found that CDD 1 enacted a change in 2013, determining that painting of driveways at homes did not have to go through the Architectural Review Committee. However, painting of patio villas in CDD 1 requires ARC approval. Courtyard villas in CDD 1 require that a petition be on file in order to proceed with painting a driveway.

Do you think CDD 1 should resume the practice of making homeowners go before the ARC to seek approval to paint their driveways?

