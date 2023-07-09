Clair Edmund Coughlin, 88, of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

He was born August 25, 1934, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Edmund and Elsie Hanson Coughlin. He married Vivian Hemmer on June 11, 1955, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, IA. She preceded him in death on April 12, 2017.

Clair graduated from Sacred Heart High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College. He was employed at John Deere as a computer systems analyst for 27 years. After retiring from John Deere, Clair decided to continue his career in San Antonio, TX, with USAA, where he and Vivian enjoyed exploring the Hill Country. Upon retiring, they moved to The Villages, FL where they lived for many years and where he enjoyed playing in his softball league and golfing. Clair enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the casino and visiting Walt Disney World with his family.

He is survived by his children, Jeff (Brenda) Coughlin of Cumming, IA, Kevin (Donna) Coughlin of Rochester, MN, Craig (Bobbi) Coughlin of St. Augustine, FL, Cindy (Brad) Thompson of Lenexa, KS, and Angie (John) Scott of Park View, IA.; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and his sister-in-law Maggie Hemmer.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; his wife, his brother, Jerry Coughlin and his sister Peggy Kenoyer; his best friend Richard (Uncle Dick) Hemmer; and his dear friend, Dorothy Bierschenk.

The public visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street in Waterloo, IA. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with inurnment in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Columbarium. The Mass will be live streamed on the parish sites:

Memorials may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Church or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Waterloo.