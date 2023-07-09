87.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 9, 2023
Delores Marie Lewis

By Staff Report

Delores Marie Lewis, 75 of Okahumpka, Florida passed away on July 05, 2023 in Okahumpka, Florida. She was born on May 09, 1948 to Seyborn and Lelia Dobson in Center Hill, Florida.

Mrs. Lewis was an Office Manager at Sumter County Farmers Market for 50 years. She was very dedicated to all her endeavors. She took great care of her family and her home, she loved to cook and be a homemaker. She was known as everyone’s Granny and loved everyone dearly. Her family joked that she was stubborn as an ox.

She is survived by her Husband of 56 years: Cecil Lewis of Okahumpka, Florida; grandchildren: Jarrett Lewis (Katie) of Okahumpka, Florida. She was preceded in death by her child: Travis Lewis and grandson: James Wesley Dees.

Visitation
July 12 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory – Purcell Chapel
114 W Noble Ave.
Bushnell, FL 33513

Funeral Service
July 12 11:00 AM
Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory – Purcell Chapel
114 W Noble Ave.
Bushnell, FL 33513

