Duke Energy offering up to $1,700 in rebates for home energy efficiency improvments

Summer means higher electric use and often higher energy bills. Duke Energy is encouraging customers to take advantage of the Home Energy Improvement rebates program to enhance their home’s energy efficiency and lower their bill.

Through the program, eligible customers can complete a free Home Energy Check online, where they will receive a report detailing their home’s past and current energy usage, as well as expert recommendations for improvements that will increase their home’s efficiency.

After the customer completes a free Home Energy Check and makes the recommended home improvements, they could qualify for the following incentives or rebate offers.

For single-family homes:

Attic insulation – Qualify for up to $800 to upgrade insulation

Duct test and repair – Qualify to receive 50 percent of the cost of the duct test and up to $200 for duct repairs per system for single-family homes with ducted electric air and heat

High-efficiency HVAC replacement – Qualify to receive up to $300 in rebate incentives

Energy-efficient windows – Qualify to receive up to $400 in rebate incentives

For manufactured homes and multifamily properties:

HVAC replacement‌ – Qualify to receive $150 in rebate incentives

“Duke Energy Florida remains committed to providing programs and resources to help customers reduce their energy use and make their homes more comfortable and energy efficient,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “Our free energy assessments and rebates program provide the tools needed to make lasting impacts that will save energy, add value to your home and lower your bill.”

The Home Energy Check program is open to all residential customers (who have not had a Home Energy Check within the past two years), including those who rent their home or live in an apartment.

To complete a free, self-directed Home Energy Check assessment online, visit duke-energy.com/HEC.

For more information about the Home Energy Improvement rebates program, visit duke-energy.com/HEI.