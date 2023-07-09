Father in trouble after sending postcard from jail to his daughter

A father is in trouble after sending a postcard from jail to his daughter.

James William Mellor, 59, of Wildwood, has been held since Sept. 13, 2022 at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of sexual assault of a victim under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior.

He is facing a new charge of violating an injunction after it was discovered that in April he sent a postcard to his nine-year-old daughter, who resides with his ex-wife. The postcard clearly originated from the jail and Mellor signed it, “Love Daddy,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

However, Mellor’s ex-wife obtained a court order in 2019 forbidding him from having contact with her and their daughter. He faced a charge of violating an injunction last year when he phoned his ex-wife from the jail.

The New Jersey native was arrested in 2022 after a he allegedly touched the “private parts” of a little girl who was living with her parents in the same RV park as Mellor.

In 2019, Mellor was arrested after The Villages Charter School staff alerted social services that a student had reported her mother had been threatened by Mellor with a gun over the holidays. The case was later dropped when the prosecutor’s office determined that the victim, who was Mellor’s ex-wife, possibly “coached and influenced the juvenile victim,” according to an announcement of no information from the state attorney’s office.