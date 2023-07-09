Fenney family pool will be closed beginning Monday

The Fenney Recreation Center family pool will be closed for maintenance Monday, July 10 through Monday, July 31.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Fenney Recreation Center at (352) 674-8460.
