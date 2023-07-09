90.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 9, 2023
Fenney family pool will be closed beginning Monday

By Staff Report

The Fenney Recreation Center family pool will be closed for maintenance Monday, July 10 through Monday, July 31.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Fenney Recreation Center at (352) 674-8460.

