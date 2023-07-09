90.5 F
Neighbors wouldn’t lift a finger after my grandparents died

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To all the people who complain:
My grandparents’ house has recently gone to probate. It’s bad enough that we lost them back-to-back, but now what’s happened since has made me wonder why they chose to reside in The Villages.
They have been deceased going on one year. In that time frame, all bills have been paid for their estate and landscaping kept up to par UNTIL about two months ago, when we found out it lapsed due to a rouge landscaping company that took the money and ran.
Not a single neighbor (all of which were nosey and were in the way of the clean-out) could call or text to just let us know that the grass wasn’t being cut. Is that their issue? Of course not, but they sure did manage to call me if they wanted a specific piece of furniture or if an item was for sale.
Instead, someone reported the property and of course, we took care of it the day we got the notice. That’s not the point. Absolutely no one has a heart nowadays, especially in The Villages and it sure does show. I don’t know how they lived here for 20 years.

Robert Smith
Ocala

 

