82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 10, 2023
type here...

Officials poised to forgive $22,700 in deed compliance fines in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Officials are poised to forgive $22,700 in deed compliance fines at homes in The Villages.

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors will consider the fine forgiveness when it meets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

The forgiveness of fines would involve five properties:

A home at 829 Silver Oak Ave. on the Historic Side of The Villages has $6,750 in outstanding fines. Former state Rep. Marlene O’Toole had been named the executor of the estate by the owner, who passed away 2012. The utilities were shut off, the grass was overgrown and O’Toole noted the property was not fully in her name and she had decided on “letting the property go,” according to Community Standards. The house was sold on March 28, 2023.

829 Silver Oak Avenue

• A home at 721 Jason Drive in the Village of Silver Lake has $3,500 in outstanding fines. It has been sold twice – once in 2021 and again in 2022.

• A home at 1221 Pompano Lane has $1,750 in unpaid fines. It has been sold twice this year.

909 Orchid St.
909 Orchid St.

A deceased couple left behind a home at 909 Orchid St. on the Historic Side of The Villages. While out of compliance, $8,500 in fines piled up. It was sold in 2022.

This home at 1013 Vermont Ave. in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens was the subject of a public hearing before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors
This home at 1013 Vermont Ave. in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens.

• The owner of a home at 1013 Vermont Ave. on the Historic Side of The Villages was summoned to public hearings but was a no-show in 2021 and again in 2022. The forgiveness of $2,200 in fines is being sought.

Headlines

CDD 1 officials to decide whether residents need permission to paint driveways

News
Community Development District 1 officials are set to decide whether residents need permission to paint their driveways.
Read more

Villager won’t be prosecuted on battery charge and wins freedom in pending DUI

Crime
A 63-year-old Village of Chatham woman with multiple drunk driving convictions has secured her freedom after the prosecutor’s office opted not to pursue prosecution in a battery case.
Read more

Sheriff Farmer announces major Alzheimer’s event in The Villages

News
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has announced its partnership in a free conference in The Villages for families living with dementia.
Read more

Father in trouble after sending postcard from jail to his daughter

Crime
A father is in trouble after sending a postcard from jail to his daughter.
Read more

More Headlines

Duke Energy offering up to $1,700 in rebates for home energy efficiency improvments

News
Duke Energy is encouraging customers to take advantage of the Home Energy Improvement rebates program to enhance their home’s energy efficiency and lower their bill.
Read more

Fenney family pool will be closed beginning Monday

News
The Fenney Recreation Center family pool will be closed for maintenance Monday, July 10 through Monday, July 31.
Read more

Moyer Recreation Center bocce courts will be closed

News
The Moyer Recreation Center bocce courts will be closed for maintenance Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 28.
Read more

DeSantis suggests Hunter Biden left cocaine at White House

News
Gov. Ron DeSantis has hinted that President Biden’s son Hunter may have been the one who left behind cocaine at the White House.
Read more

Florida leads nation in income migration

News
Everybody is moving to Florida and bringing their money with them. We've got the latest data on this trend.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeObituariesLetters to the EditorBreaking NewsPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusinessGolf