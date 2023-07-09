Officials poised to forgive $22,700 in deed compliance fines in The Villages

Officials are poised to forgive $22,700 in deed compliance fines at homes in The Villages.

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors will consider the fine forgiveness when it meets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

The forgiveness of fines would involve five properties:

• A home at 829 Silver Oak Ave. on the Historic Side of The Villages has $6,750 in outstanding fines. Former state Rep. Marlene O’Toole had been named the executor of the estate by the owner, who passed away 2012. The utilities were shut off, the grass was overgrown and O’Toole noted the property was not fully in her name and she had decided on “letting the property go,” according to Community Standards. The house was sold on March 28, 2023.

• A home at 721 Jason Drive in the Village of Silver Lake has $3,500 in outstanding fines. It has been sold twice – once in 2021 and again in 2022.

• A home at 1221 Pompano Lane has $1,750 in unpaid fines. It has been sold twice this year.

• A deceased couple left behind a home at 909 Orchid St. on the Historic Side of The Villages. While out of compliance, $8,500 in fines piled up. It was sold in 2022.

• The owner of a home at 1013 Vermont Ave. on the Historic Side of The Villages was summoned to public hearings but was a no-show in 2021 and again in 2022. The forgiveness of $2,200 in fines is being sought.