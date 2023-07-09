Ronald C. Streib, 76, of the Villages, FL, passed away on July 4, 2023.

Ron was born in Steger, IL, to the late Ernest and Rose Streib, on July 4, 1947. He attended elementary school in Steger, IL, and was a graduate of Bloom Township High School in Chicago Heights, IL. He went on to get his B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering from Michigan Tech University and a M.S. in Engineering Management from Bradley University. For over 38 years, he proudly worked for Caterpillar in Peoria, IL. Ron married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart Shirley (Schwiesow) Streib on July 5, 1970. Together they raised two daughters, and they joyfully celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary (a bit belated) in 2022.

Ron was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved taking good care of his cars (specifically his 1974 white Corvette), golfing in Florida, and gardening. Ron also enjoyed traveling to visit family, and one of his favorite destinations was the upper peninsula of Michigan. Ron and Shirley spent a lot of time with friends and family, enjoyed sporting events, live music, theatre, and participating in the OLLI program in Peoria. Ron had a huge heart and always took time with each of his grandchildren to talk about their passions. He will be deeply missed by all whose lives were touched and enriched by his loving presence.

Ron is survived by his loving wife; Shirley Streib, children; Catherine Streib (Cedric Hayen), Kathleen Streib (Andy Jasinski) grandchildren; Matthew, Owen, Lucie, Noah, Anne and Lillian, siblings; Judy Buttell and Donna (Jerry) Sigala, sister-in-law Bev Schwiesow, Uncle Ray Moeller and Becky (Andrew) Harley, nieces Jennifer Sadus and Whitney Sharp (Jon), and nephew Chris (Kristin) Sigala.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents; Ernest and Rose Streib, and brother-in-law Henry Buttell.

Ron’s Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 11 am at North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake, FL.