Sheriff Farmer announces major Alzheimer’s event in The Villages

By Staff Report
Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has announced its partnership in a free conference in The Villages for families living with dementia.

The Oct. 30 event will be organized by Coping with Dementia LLC, a dementia education and training company.

“The extraordinary growth of Sumter County – along with Lake and Marion counties — has developed one of the most senior demographic populations in the nation,” said Sheriff William O. “Bill” Farmer Jr.

“One result is that dementia, which becomes more common among citizens over the age of 65, has become a pressing issue affecting public safety and our quality of life.  I think it’s a great time to partner in this free major event that will give our citizens an opportunity to learn about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, and to inform them of the many resources that are available to lighten the load of dementia care,” the sheriff said.

Space has been reserved for an audience of 300 at Savannah Center. More than two-dozen companies and services will be available to offer free information, as well as expert speakers who will talk about dementia in plain language. A light lunch will also be provided.

Coping with Dementia President Debbie Selsavage promised that the conference will surpass expectations. 

“We’ve had a decade to develop this format, and we will deliver an educational event that will surprise attendees in its optimistic tone and useful content,” she said. “And we welcome both caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia. No one is excluded.”

While the conference is free, reservations are required for planning purposes. The reservation process will begin on Aug. 1. For more information prior to that date, call (352) 422-3663. 

