Thank you for letting me vent on this issue

To the Editor:

Why is it so hard to follow rules? When we moved in we were told when we bought here 10 years ago what we could and couldn’t do such as no ornamental things in our front yard only our back yard but I see so much junk in yards it amazes me. If some want to live this way they should not have moved here.

I do understand these people bought their villa with stones in place of grass and I blame this on the realtor. They know the rules better than most of us and they should of had the former owner make it right before it could be sold. Why was that not done…because they wanted the sale they did not care about what was going to happen to the new owners so they should be held responsible! And if the realtor does not know the rules they should soon learn them. This is not fair to the new owner of the villa! I realize there is no watering system being used in in these villas and no money is being made do to it but again the former owners got away with it and it should of been addressed in the beginning!

As for trolls, this is wrong unless they are going to address all things being done wrong on each property. There is a house on Cosmos that should have been addressed a long time ago with items all through their flower area and all the fake silk flowers just stuck in flower pots it looks trashy but it has been going on since they moved in.

Thank you for the chance to vent on this issue!

Colleen Moore

Village of Hillsborough