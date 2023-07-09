Villager won’t be prosecuted on battery charge and wins freedom in pending DUI

A 63-year-old Village of Chatham woman with multiple drunk driving convictions has secured her freedom after the prosecutor’s office opted not to pursue prosecution in a battery case.

Donna Frances Hansen had been arrested June 20 at her home after a man who had been napping called 911 and reported that Hansen had punched him. The man described Hansen as “drunk and angry.” A Marion County sheriff’s deputy found Hansen in the garage and tried to get her side of the story. She began reciting lyrics to a song by the singer Pink.

At the time of the battery arrest, Hansen was free on $10,000 bond in connection with a 2022 golf cart drunk driving arrest. After the battery arrest, the prosecutor’s office filed a motion seeking the revocation of Hansen’s $10,000 bond in the DUI arrest, citing a special condition of her bond had been that she not consume alcohol.

However, the prosecutor’s office on June 29 decided not to pursue the battery charge because the man she allegedly attacked expressed his desire not to see her prosecuted.

An attorney representing Hansen immediately filed a motion reinstating her bond from the 2022 golf cart DUI arrest.

Prior to the 2022 drunk driving arrest, Hansen already had six convictions for driving under the influence, including convictions in Broward, Volusia and Palm Beach counties.