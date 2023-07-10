Coleman guards say stabbing of notorious inmate highlights dangerous situation

Guards at the Coleman federal prison say the near-fatal stabbing of a notorious inmate highlights the daily dangers faced by staffers.

Serial child molester Larry Nassar, notorious for years of abusing girl gymnasts, was stabbed Sunday twice in the neck, six times in the chest and twice in the back. He has a collapsed lung, but is in stable condition, according to Union Advocate Joe Rojas, who has worked in federal prisons for 28 years. Nassar was seriously injured in an altercation with another inmate.

Rojas said staffing shortages at the prison, which is located in The Villages’ backyard, are to blame for the climate which allowed for the attack on Nassar.

Last month, prison staffers staged a protest at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages, calling attention to the staffing shortages at the Coleman prison, which is the largest correctional facility in the country.