92.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 10, 2023
type here...

Coleman guards say stabbing of notorious inmate highlights dangerous situation

By Staff Report
Larry Nassar
Larry Nassar

Guards at the Coleman federal prison say the near-fatal stabbing of a notorious inmate highlights the daily dangers faced by staffers.

Serial child molester Larry Nassar, notorious for years of abusing girl gymnasts, was stabbed Sunday twice in the neck, six times in the chest and twice in the back. He has a collapsed lung, but is in stable condition, according to Union Advocate Joe Rojas, who has worked in federal prisons for 28 years. Nassar was seriously injured in an altercation with another inmate.

Rojas said staffing shortages at the prison, which is located in The Villages’ backyard, are to blame for the climate which allowed for the attack on Nassar.

Last month, prison staffers staged a protest at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages, calling attention to the staffing shortages at the Coleman prison, which is the largest correctional facility in the country.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Thank you for letting me vent on this issue

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident takes the opportunity to do a little venting.

We need to conserve water

A Villager is shaking her head at the sod vs. stone issue and points out we need to conserve water.

Neighbors wouldn’t lift a finger after my grandparents died

A grandson finds it shameful that neighbors couldn’t be a bit more supportive after the death of his grandparents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages is becoming the laughingstock of the area

In a Letter to the Editor, a Del Webb Spruce Creek resident suggests that The Villages is becoming the laughingstock of the area.

Trolls are cowards

A Village of Hacienda resident has a harsh assessment of the “cowardly” trolls in The Villages.

Photos