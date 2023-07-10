92.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 10, 2023
type here...

Debra Darlene McGrew

By Staff Report
Debra Darlene McGrew
Debra Darlene McGrew

Debra Darlene McGrew, 64, of Coleman, FL passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023. She was born September 16, 1958, in Portsmouth, OH to Earnest Ray and Barbara Jean Busch.

She loved to crochet, painting ceramics, reading, watching TV and playing her video games.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Mike P. McGrew, daughter, Tammy (Michael) Prescher; son, Loren Broome; sisters: Jeanna (Steve) Davis and Shelly (Phillip) McKone.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Is no one safe from Trump supporters?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident describes an unnerving encounter with a couple of Trump supporters in The Villages.

Thank you for letting me vent on this issue

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident takes the opportunity to do a little venting.

We need to conserve water

A Villager is shaking her head at the sod vs. stone issue and points out we need to conserve water.

Neighbors wouldn’t lift a finger after my grandparents died

A grandson finds it shameful that neighbors couldn’t be a bit more supportive after the death of his grandparents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages is becoming the laughingstock of the area

In a Letter to the Editor, a Del Webb Spruce Creek resident suggests that The Villages is becoming the laughingstock of the area.

Photos