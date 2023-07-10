Debra Darlene McGrew, 64, of Coleman, FL passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023. She was born September 16, 1958, in Portsmouth, OH to Earnest Ray and Barbara Jean Busch.

She loved to crochet, painting ceramics, reading, watching TV and playing her video games.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Mike P. McGrew, daughter, Tammy (Michael) Prescher; son, Loren Broome; sisters: Jeanna (Steve) Davis and Shelly (Phillip) McKone.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.