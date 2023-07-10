Forget the fines and let’s save some water!

To the Editor:

When I first moved to The Villages seven years ago I was very impressed with their eco-friendliness such as reconciling the wetlands. Conserving nature.

Now a couple bought a home with rocks and they don’t have to water their lawn or and have the expense. Then an OLD policy is suddenly brought to light and they are told to remove the rocks and plant grass, install a sprinkler system and start using more of a natural resource! WATER! It is time for a policy update and change. Simple as that! Forego the silliness of fines and the outrageousness of legal fees! With time come changes and updates that require policy changes!

Don’t be afraid to be progressive.

Lorraine Jacobson

Village of Pine Ridge