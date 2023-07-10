76.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 10, 2023
type here...

Forget the fines and let’s save some water!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

When I first moved to The Villages seven years ago I was very impressed with their eco-friendliness such as reconciling the wetlands. Conserving nature.
Now a couple bought a home with rocks and they don’t have to water their lawn or and have the expense. Then an OLD policy is suddenly brought to light and they are told to remove the rocks and plant grass, install a sprinkler system and start using more of a natural resource! WATER!  It is time for a policy update and change. Simple as that! Forego the silliness of fines and the outrageousness of legal fees! With time come changes and updates that require policy changes!
Don’t be afraid to be progressive.

Lorraine Jacobson
Village of Pine Ridge

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages Daily Sun is giving bad advice on roundabouts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident contends The Villages Daily Sun is giving bad advice on roundabouts.

Is no one safe from Trump supporters?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident describes an unnerving encounter with a couple of Trump supporters in The Villages.

Thank you for letting me vent on this issue

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident takes the opportunity to do a little venting.

We need to conserve water

A Villager is shaking her head at the sod vs. stone issue and points out we need to conserve water.

Neighbors wouldn’t lift a finger after my grandparents died

A grandson finds it shameful that neighbors couldn’t be a bit more supportive after the death of his grandparents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos