Monday, July 10, 2023
Is no one safe from Trump supporters?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Ever meet a really nice person at the grocery store or other public place only to have them turn into an irate, nasty, vicious Trump supporter? Recently the third interaction with similarly nice person just left me shaken. Sitting in my golf cart, waiting for my partner, a very nice gentlemen pulled his cart next to mine. As The Villages is the friendliest place, I greeted him and we began a “How’s this heat?” conversation. Unfortunately he spotted a four-inc sticker on my windshield that said “Democrats just seem a lot nicer.” He proceeded to yell at me, calling me a Marxist, a pedophile lover and several other vile names. While he was yelling, his wife appeared and she, too, proceeded to unload more venom in my direction. These people did not know me. They did however, prove my point. You don’t see Democrats frightening their fellow citizens because you disagree with their politics.
As Trump supporters feel entitled to attack teachers, school boards, meteorologists who talk about climate change, law enforcement for doing their jobs, etc. and sending death threats to those they disagree with, now we have to worry about who we park next to.

Diane Yates
Village of Virginia Trace

 

