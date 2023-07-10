PWAC rejects 40 percent hike in price for treatment of ponds

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has rejected an amended contract calling for a 40 percent increase in the cost for the treatment of ponds, located south of County Road 466.

Last month, PWAC members balked at the $247,783 increase sought in the existing contract with Solitude Lake Management LLC. The increase would have raised the price of the work to $825,948. In a letter, Solitude explained that there have been challenges treating the ponds south of State Road 44 in The Villages. Those ponds are shallower and have bubblers. You can read Solitude’s letter at this link: Solitude Letter. Those comments have left many wondering if the rest of The Villages, including community development districts north of County Road 466, are subsidizing the Developer’s ponds. That point was raised by the chairman of the Community Development District 1 board and Community Development District 4 supervisors refused to approve the increase for Solitude.

PWAC members on Monday were in no mood to absorb the huge increase.

PWAC member Steve Bova, a Community Development District 10 supervisor, was outspoken on the issue.

“We are just going to roll over and take a 40 percent increase?” he asked

He made the motion to reject the contract.

He pointed out that the ponds south of State Road 44 seem to be the source of the increase.

“It’s south of 44, not north of 44. We are not having those issues north of 44. Why should we pay an extra $15 per acre for ponds that are not impacted. I cannot go back to my board and my residents every year and ask for an increase,” Bova said.

The committee agreed to rebid the contract.

District staffers warned that there aren’t many companies with the staff, equipment and expertise to treat the 750 pounds in The Villages. Staffers said the available bidders are not plentiful.