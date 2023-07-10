76.6 F
Monday, July 10, 2023
Suspected trespasser arrested after allegedly breaking window at construction site

By Staff Report
Edward Accordino
Edward Accordino

A suspected trespasser was arrested after allegedly breaking a window at a construction site.

Edward John Accordino, 55, of Fruitland Park, is facing charges of criminal mischief and trespassing after he allegedly broke out the window at the site of new home construction at 411 Cierra Oaks Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. No trespassing signs have been posted at the construction site. A representative of the construction company said it would cost more than $1,000 to replace the broken window.

A man who was identified as Accordino was caught on video surveillance at the construction site.

The native New Yorker was was taken into custody on Thursday and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $7,000 bond.

In 2019, Accordino was arrested in the theft of nearly $500 worth of merchandise from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza.

