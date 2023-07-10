The Villages Daily Sun is giving bad advice on roundabouts

To the Editor:

Sunday’s Daily Sun had another glowing article on The Villages’ roundabouts in the Local & Business section. Most of the glowing is completely justified. I am one of the biggest supporters of The Villages roundabouts. However, my enthusiasm is limited to their replacement of intersections and to their consistent two-lane design that is similar enough that one basic driving plan can be applied to all of them. The problem is that the driving plan for them including signage, road markings, the Do’s and Don’ts published in the newpaper and even the published “Guide to Navigating Roundabouts in Sumter County, Florida,” doesn’t come close to an adequate driving plan.

Some of their deficiencies include:

1. Not recognizing the need to define a main road and a cross road at each roundabout

2. Unnecessary road markings that mean the diametric opposite of familiar multilane road markings

3. Signage that actually prescribes that two vehicles have the ‘right of way” in the same space where they cross

4. A lot of CYA rules that attempt to cover for needed proper road marking deficiencies

5. Not having proper road marking arrows at decision points like all multilane intersections have

The detailed explanations of all these deficiencies were published in a Villages-News.com article on May 31, 2022. That letter can be accessed at:

https://www.villages-news.com/2022/05/31/safety-concerns-about-roundabouts-in-the-villages/

All or many of these concerns have been presented to Federal DOT, Sumter County officials, the Sheriff’s Office and The Villages Daily Sun management and staff. All have been tone-deaf to the disastrous driving plan on our Village roundabouts!

Bill Nitardy

Village of Sunset Pointe